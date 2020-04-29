Wetumpka Police Department
Wednesday, April 22
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle along with a second report of theft of property, both felony charges, at the 500 block of Hospital Drive. The incident was reported when a Smith and Wesson firearm valued at $450 was stolen.
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle along with a second report of theft of property, both felonies, at the 200 block of Huntress Street. The incident was reported when a circular saw, a jumping jack, a Milwaukee hammer drill, a Milwaukee drill, a Hitachi nail gun and a Marshalltown bull float. The items, stolen from a residence, have a combined value of $3,100.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when cigarettes, drinks, candy, meat and detergent all valued at $849 were stolen from a supermarket.
Tuesday, April 21
• There was a report filed of elder abuse and neglect, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Holtville Road.
• There was report of domestic violence, a misdemeanor, at the 600 block of West Tallassee Street.
Monday, April 20
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of controlled substance, a felony, along with a second charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at AL Highway 9. The incident was reported when a clear plastic bag believed to contain methamphetamine, a green leafy matter believed to be marijuana and a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine were found on an individual.
Sunday, April 19
• There was a report file of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when an elliptical machine, a waffle maker and DVDs were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment along with a second report of resisting arrest both misdemeanors at 400 block of Short Street.
• There was a report filed of theft of property along with a second report of criminal trespass, both misdemeanor charges. The report was filed when 10 video games valued at $272.99 were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor charges, at the 60 block of Cherry Street. The incident was reported when three small pills consistent with generic Xanax and a small straw consistent with paraphernalia use to sort powdered drugs were found on an individual.
Saturday, April 18
• There was a report filed of theft of property and a second report of criminal mischief, both felony charges. The report was filed when a Vivint Home Security system with cameras, a window air conditioner unit and damage done to the home. All damages and theft is valued at $11,900.
Friday, April 17
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and a second report possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when a small clear bag was found on an individual containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.