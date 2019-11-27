Wetumpka Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 19

• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $749 stolen by use of a credit or debit card. 

Monday, Nov. 18

• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit of debit card, a felony.  The report was filed when there was $1530.98 stolen by use of a credit or debit card. 

 Saturday, Nov. 16

• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when Christmas decorations were stolen in the amount of $88.50 from a department store. 

• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, along with a second report of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 600 block of North West Main Street. The report was filed when a box of candy, two exterior metal doors, and two cooler doors were stolen.

Friday, Nov. 15

• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $206.48 stolen by use of a credit of debit card. 

• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $1030.05 stolen by use of a credit or debit card.

• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a felony. The report was filled when there was $333.78 stolen by use of a credit or debit card. 

Thursday, Nov. 14

• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 400 block of South Main Street. The report was filed when a Beretta Nano 9mm pistol was stolen.

