Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $749 stolen by use of a credit or debit card.
Monday, Nov. 18
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit of debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $1530.98 stolen by use of a credit or debit card.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when Christmas decorations were stolen in the amount of $88.50 from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, along with a second report of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 600 block of North West Main Street. The report was filed when a box of candy, two exterior metal doors, and two cooler doors were stolen.
Friday, Nov. 15
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $206.48 stolen by use of a credit of debit card.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a felony. The report was filed when there was $1030.05 stolen by use of a credit or debit card.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a felony. The report was filled when there was $333.78 stolen by use of a credit or debit card.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 400 block of South Main Street. The report was filed when a Beretta Nano 9mm pistol was stolen.