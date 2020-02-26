Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• There was a report filed of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony, at the 100 block of Fanoni Lane. The report was filed when $352.80 was stolen by use of four transactions involving a debit card.
Monday, Feb. 17
• There was a report filed unlawful possession of marijuana along with a second charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, at the corner of Wharf Street and Ready Street. The incident was reported when an individual was found with a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and pipes.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when various items valued at $322.87 were stolen from a department store.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• There was a report filed of elder abuse and neglect a misdemeanor at the 1000 block of Holtville Road. The incident was reported from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of North Bridge Street.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• There was a report filed of theft of property by deception, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $58.49 in food items were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $54.55 in food items were stolen from a department store.
Friday, Feb. 14
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment at Judkins Court. The incident was reported from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of a missing juvenile on Jasmine Hill Road. The incident was reported from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported from a residential home.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• There was a report filed of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of North Bridge Street. The incident was reported from a residential home.
• There was a report of unlawful possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at North Alabama Street and Cross Street. The incident was reported when a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was found.
• There was a report of burglary, a felony, at the 1000 block of Austin Street. The incident was reported from a residential home.