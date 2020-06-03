Wetumpka Police Department
Friday, May 22
• There was a report filed of harassing communication, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of McDonald Drive. The incident was reported from a residential home.
Saturday, May 23
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when merchandise totaling $37.80 was stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when merchandise totaling $72.19 was stolen from a department store.
Tuesday, May 26
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when merchandise totaling $296 was stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony, along with a second report of theft of lost property, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Holtville Road.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence, a misdemeanor, at the 300 block of South Pine Street. The incident was reported from a residential home.