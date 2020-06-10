Eclectic Police Department
May 2
• There was a report filed of third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, from a residence located on Oliver Road.
May 4
• There was a report filed of DUI, resisting arrest and illegal possession of prescription drugs at the 30 block of Main St.
May 10
• There was report filed of third-degree domestic violence from the 300 block of Main Street.
May 15
• There was a report of third-degree theft of property from the 500 block of Madix Drive.
May 16
• There was a report of third-degree burglary and a second report of theft from a public building from the 200 block of Claud Road.
May 20
• There was a report of breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of property and buying/receiving stolen property from the 200 block of Claud Road.
May 29
• There was a report of trespassing from the 500 block of Kowaliga Road.
May 31
• There was a report of an accident with injuries at a private residence from the 1300 block of West Collins Street.