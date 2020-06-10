Wetumpka Police Department
Friday, May 29
• There was a report filed of second-degree domestic violence, a felony, at the 500 block of Hospital Drive. The offense was reported by an individual from a drug store.
• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance, a felony along with a second report of illegal possession of prescription drugs, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when an individual was found with clonazepam, marijuana and methamphetamines.
Saturday, May 30
• There was a report filed of public lewdness and a second report of disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, at the 200 block of Orline Street. The offense was filed from a restaurant.
Sunday, May 31
• There was a report filed of third-degree burglary along with a second report of third-degree theft of property, both felony charges, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The offense was reported when U.S. Currency, a cash register and bottles of alcohol totaling $1,050 were stolen from a restaurant.
• There was a report filed of second-degree domestic violence, a felony along with a second report of third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of Mansion Street. The offense was reported when there was damage reported to radios, TV, VCR, computers and a window at a residence totaling $2,039.94.