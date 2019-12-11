Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of Jackson Street. The report was filed when there was damage to a door valued at $200 at a residential home.
• There was a report filed of robbery, a felony, at the 600 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when $61 in cash was stolen from a service station.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment at the 10 block of Cherry Street.
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony. The incident was reported when an individual was found with a clear crystallized substance in a parking lot.
Monday, Dec. 2
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 7400 Block of Tallassee Highway. the report was filed when an Iphone 6 valued at $200 was stolen from a residential home.
Sunday, Dec. 1
• There was a report filed of theft of property 3rd degree, a felony, along with a second report of criminal trespassing 3rd degree, a misdemeanor. The amount of theft by deception at a department store was $1061.66.
Friday, Nov. 29
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a debit card, a felony, at U.S. Highway 231.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at 54 North Street. The report stated a vehicle had scratches and dents to a passenger front door with damages valued at $200.