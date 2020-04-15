Wetumpka Police Department
Friday, April 3
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Elmore Road. The incident was reported when a back door and kitchen door valued at $300 were damaged at a residential home.
• There was a juvenile report filed of domestic incident at the 80 block of High Cotton Court. The incident was reported from a residential home.
Sunday, April 5
• There was a report filed of domestic incident at the 100 block of Ann Parkway. The incident was reported from a residential home.
Monday, April 6
• There was a report filed of domestic incident at Cherry Street. The incident was reported from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of interference with a domestic violence emergency call, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Elmore Road. The report was filed from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at Orline Street. The incident was reported when a 2015 White Chevy 2500 pick-up valued at $34,900 was stolen from a driveway.