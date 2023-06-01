The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is being assisted by the Prattville and Millbrook police departments in searching for a suspect who ran Thursday morning.
“A trooper with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a 1989 Chevrolet C2500 for a traffic violation,” ALEA said in a release. “A passenger in the vehicle fled into the woods, which resulted in a foot pursuit and subsequent search of the area.”
The driver, a 16-year-old juvenile, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and minor in possession of a pistol. Law enforcement will continue to search and monitor the area for the passenger, who was not captured.
The incident occurred near Interstate 65 at Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville within Elmore County.
Nothing further is available as the situation is ongoing.