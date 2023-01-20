The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators used CrimeStoppers to release a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for a residential burglary.
“The offense occurred, Saturday, Dec. 31 at about 1:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of College Street in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered the residence at this location, stole property and left the scene in the pictured white vehicle.”
Investigators say the suspect was viewed on security surveillance cameras and appears to be identified as a black male, wearing a green hooded jacket, torn blue jeans and red slides.
The suspect is wanted for third-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.