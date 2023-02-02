The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft of a vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a stolen vehicle investigation.
“The offense occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the 500 block of Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the suspect is wanted for an ongoing stolen vehicle investigation.”
Investigators said the suspect was viewed on security surveillance cameras wearing a dark in color jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.