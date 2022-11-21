The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property.
Monday investigators released a photograph of the suspect where a crime occurred in the 500 block of Arba Street in Montgomery in October.
“The Montgomery Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown female who stole assorted currency in excess of $2500.01,” Crimestoppers said in a release. “This suspect is wanted for [first-degree] theft of property.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.