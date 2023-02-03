The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of two unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property.
“The offense occurred Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ulta located at 1466 Cotton Exchange in Prattville,” Crimestoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the pictured suspects, described as Black males, entered the business, took $957 in merchandise and left the business without paying.”
The suspects entered a newer red model Cadillac with a Florida tag and left in an unknown direction.
The suspect is wanted for third-degree theft of property which is a Class D felony.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.