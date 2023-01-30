The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property.
“The offense occurred, Friday, Jan. 13 at a retail business located in the 2700 block of Legends Parkway in Prattville,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the pictured suspect, described as a black male, entered the business, took assorted tools and left the business without paying. The suspect entered a silver 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and left in an unknown direction.”
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the pictured suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.