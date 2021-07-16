The Pooches on the Coosa dog pageant raised more than $800 for the Elmore County Humane Society.
The event, which took place on June 11, raised a total of $837 for the shelter and several pounds of dog food was donated. Pooches on the Coosa was a collaboration with The Furry Kid, a pet grooming business, and Main Street Wetumpka.
"Pooches on the Coosa was the brainchild of Brett Fuller over at The Furry Kid," said Pam Martin, the chair of Main Street Wetumpka's Promotions Committee. "Brett and Andrea Peel, a volunteer on the Promotions Committee, worked together to organize the event and they did a great job."
Martin said there were more than 20 dogs, and one goat, that participated in the pageant. The dog that won the first-place prize was rescue dog, although the judges didn't know that at the time.
The event is expected to become an annual fundraiser for the shelter.