According to data published online by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), a person in Elmore County has produced a presumptive positive test for coronavirus.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory but when those results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.
"At this point in time we've been made aware of this information published by ADPH, but ADPH has not relayed any additional information to us in EMA," Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said. "We are still attempting to ascertain what information we can be provided."
The information concerning Elmore County comes after state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said earlier today at a press conference coronavirus cases were confirmed in Montgomery and Jefferson counties.
The ADPH information lists six reported coronavirus cases in Alabama.
The link to the information published by ADPH may be accessed by clicking here.