How hot is a Carolina Reaper hot pepper?
Andy Powell should know. He is growing them along with many other peppers at his Wetumpka home. Powell has lost count of how many different hot peppers he has tried over the years. But he is growing 80 hot pepper plants in eight different varieties this year from jalapeno all the way to the world’s hottest — the Carolina Reaper.
“We are in the city limits,” Powell said. “They get fed with city water. These are all homegrown and local.”
Powell likes gardening and hot peppers. His wife Erin said growing and selling them at Main Street Wetumpka’s Community Market has turned into a little hobby business POW-Peppers. POW comes from the couple’s last name — Powell.
“The peppers in the garden did really well last year,” Erin said. “Because the gardening season is so long here, we had peppers until November. We had so many we started making jelly and stuff. We made in the neighborhood of 50 jars of pepper jellies along with pickled and candied jalapenos.”
With inventory on the shelves, the Powells started to think about the Community Market for 2023. They were thinking small as both have full time jobs. Andy is an electrician and Erin is an ultrasound technician. But they wanted to have more than just canned peppers. The Powells had been collecting seeds, some from last year’s harvest including Ghost Peppers and purchased some Smokin’ Ed’s Carolina Reaper seeds.
“Everything we have started from seed at our house,” Erin said. “We had mats and heat lamps. We started about 140 back in February. He germinated those. We plan to do that each year now — save some seeds and regerminate,”
At the first two Community Markets of 2023 the Powells sold some of their hot pepper seedlings along with jellies. For the second market Erin wanted to add more to the table, especially with the inventories of jellies being sold off.
“We were trying to come up with something else to make,” Erin said. “I was like, ‘’Let’s make some bread to try.’ We came up with a recipe for cheddar jalapeno bread we liked.”
Erin said the sweeter peppers such as jalapeno and Hungarian wax hot pepper have been popular along with Cowboy Candy, a candied and pickled jalapeno.
Like the Community Market, the Powells will take July and August off from sales on Merchant’s Alley in downtown Wetumpka. But the hope is the summer months will allow the Powells to replenish their stock.
“We are looking forward to growing a bunch of stuff over the summer,” Erin said. “We want to make some things to have available for the fall. Once the peppers produce we will have a lot of the jellies and a lot of the pickled stuff.”
Andy has planted a lemon pepper he hasn’t tried yet and it’s growing.
“I plan on trying it,” Andy said. “It is my understanding they have a spicy citrus flavor.”
Andy also has plans for his newest hot pepper — the Carolina Reaper.
“I can’t wait until they come in,” Andy said. “I plan on making jellies with those or pickling them. You always have that person that goes, ‘I can eat anything hot.’ I hope someone besides me will eat them.”