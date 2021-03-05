Detectives with the Millbrook Police Department have arrested a Prattville man in connection with a robbery and murder that took place in Millbrook on Thursday.
Ki-Juan Wyatt, 25, is accused of murdering of 27-year-old Millbrook resident Lewis Lucas, according to Millbrook police.
On Thursday, Millbrook police officers responded to the 4100 block of Abrams Drive in regard to a person being shot. Responding officers located Lucas who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Lucas was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire rescue personnel and transported to Prattville Baptist Emergency Room. He was later transferred to Baptist South, where he later died from his injuries. Lucas was pronounced deceased following surgery.
An arrest quickly followed with Wyatt being taken into custody overnight. He is charged with murder and one count of first-degree robbery. Wyatt was processed and transported to the Elmore County Jail where he remains under a $210,000 bond.
“We are extremely pleased to announce an arrest in this case,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. “I spoke with Mr. Wyatt’s parents yesterday and encouraged them to have this young man to turn himself in to law enforcement, rather than us conducting a manhunt. I received a call late last night/early this morning, at which time I was notified that the alleged offender had turned himself in at police headquarters. Ki-Juan Wyatt was taken into custody without incident.”
At the time of his arrest, Wyatt was also wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding felony for a failure to appear warrant associated with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle charge. A hold has been placed on Wyatt.
“I want to thank Mr. Wyatt’s parents for encouraging this young man to turn himself in,” Johnson said. “Not only was it the right thing for him to do, it was the safest outcome that we could hope for. I hope this helps bring closure for the victim’s family. Unfortunately, our job is not yet done. We must complete our investigation and present a solid case to the Elmore County Grand Jury. We must reach out to our young people, who are committing these violent acts. They must understand that their actions have consequences and those consequences can be life ending and life altering. In this particular case one young man has lost has life. The alleged offender, should he be found guilty, stands a chance to spend a significant portion of his life, if not the rest of it, incarcerated. This senseless violence must stop. We must attack this from all fronts. This is not just a law enforcement problem. It starts at the home, our churches and community organizations, schools and the community as a whole must get involved. I appreciate the hard work put in by our Criminal Investigations Unit. They had a long day and night and put in a lot of hours on this case and they were right back at again this morning.”