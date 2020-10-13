The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout the city.
On Sept. 10 around 2 a.m., two unknown suspects attempted to enter two vehicles while they were parked in the driveway of a residence located on McQueen Smith Road.
The suspects were frightened away by a motion activated camera system.
Prattville investigators believe these suspects are involved in several vehicle break-ins that occurred on that night.
If you can identify these suspects or their whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP(7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators if needed.