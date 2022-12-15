The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases.
Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property.
“The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle Place in Prattville,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the pictured suspects, described as three black females, entered the business, took assorted clothing and left the business without paying.”
There are no other details available for release at this time.
Two other unknown suspects are sought for theft from a business in November.
“The offense occurred, Saturday, Nov. 26 at T-Mobile located at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the two pictured suspects, described as black males, entered the business, used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple Airpod Pro 2’s and left the business.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.