Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K is preparing for another school year in Elmore County.
Pre-registration for First Class Pre-K for the 2021-2022 school year is now open to children 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
The First Class Pre-K program is offered at Eclectic Elementary, Holtville Elementary, Coosada Elementary and Wetumpka Elementary Schools. Children may be pre-registered for any/all schools, and parents/guardians are responsible for transportation.
The cost to participate in the program is $40 per month per child.
Pre-registration closes on March 17. All needed documents must be submitted by March 17 for the child to be included in the drawing.
The pre-registration process involves completing an online application and submitting the child’s birth certificate and proof of residence in Elmore County. These documents may be submitted online, or by mail or drop-off to the Elmore County Board of Education located at 100 H. H. Robison Drive in Wetumpka.
Children will be selected for the program via a random drawing. The random drawing will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, March 31, at 8:30 a.m. via Facebook Live.
No child will be denied participation based on income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability.
Additional First Class Pre-K preregistration information and instructions can be found at Elmoreco.com. For assistance with accessing the online application, please contact one of the elementary schools or the Board of Education at 567-1200.