After more than a yearlong hiatus, Preschool Storytime has resumed at the Wetumpka Public Library.
Children’s librarian Cathy Saylor said the first story time was held on Friday, May 14. Story time will take place at the library each Friday at 10 a.m.
“I’m excited and I’ve missed my littles,” Saylor said. “I’m looking forward to getting together with them, reading a story and doing a fun craft. Our goal is really to encourage a love of reading and books while kids are small.”
Each story time session will have a theme. See the schedule below:
May 21 – Dinosaurs
May 28 – Butterflies
June 4 – Cats
June 11 – Bees
June 18 – Father’s Day
June 25 – Turtles
July 2 – Fourth of July
July 9 – Dragonflies
July 16 – Summer
July 23 – TBD
July 30 – TBD