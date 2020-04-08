The Elmore County Commission invested $65,000 to increase the number of public hotspot locations throughout the county.
The project is a partnership with the commission, the Elmore County Board of Education, Elmore County Economic Authority, municipalities in the county and Central Access, a subsidiary of Central Alabama Electric Cooperative.
According to county commissioner Bart Mercer, the project was put on the fast track due to the closing of in-building learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
“The genesis of the discussions was predicated by the onset of the COVID-19 virus and the availability of public Wi-Fi hotspots,” Mercer said. “Elmore County Board of Education superintendent Richard Dennis contacted the Elmore County Commission to seek assistance to identify ways to reach his student population remotely.”
Mercer said plans are in place to increase the number of public hotspots in the county to 100 sites over the next several months with some being active in the next few weeks.
“Currently, there are 63 public hotspots available throughout the county between Central Access, Spectrum, municipal, public schools and other community sites,” Mercer said. “That timeline will have a lot of influences — the weather and workforce adjustments, for example. Central Access knows it’s a priority. The hotspots on Central Access fiber lines will be active as soon as reasonably possible.”
Dennis said additional hotspot access points in the county is beneficial for students.
“The hotspots will allow students who do not have internet access the opportunity to have access closer than driving to a school,” he said. “In the long run, as the providers continue to work and develop, it is going to drive them to offer more internet access opportunities for everyone.”
Mercer said an interactive map is linked from elmoreco.org that shows current public hotspot locations along with future locations.
“With the assistance of ECEDA’s consultant, Sain Associates, the county commission and (Elmore County Economic Development Authority) developed a plan that identified weaknesses and strengths in the county’s broadband infrastructure network,” Mercer said.
The map will be updated to reflect the new information as hotspots come online.
“As additional public hotspots come online, the map will be updated so citizens have access to the most current set of active and available sites,” Mercer said. “With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis timeline, these public hotspots give parents and their students options for safe and social distance compliant access to educational tools.”
Mercer said the project will benefit the public and businesses as more hotspot locations are added in the future.
“Moving forward, these public hotspots have the potential to provide many other opportunities related to areas such as telehealth, workforce resources, public safety, emergency response and additional access to county and municipal services and resources,” he said.
Private businesses, which will be providers, own the broadband infrastructure in the county.
“The county has a franchise agreement with providers in the county,” Mercer said. “It allows us to capture a portion of their proceeds because they have their infrastructure on county right of ways.”
He indicated Central Access has been the main provider to partner with the county to install more public hotspot locations.
“Central Access has been a valuable asset to the group during the study process and during the hotspot discussion,” he said. “Central Access stepped up to help expand the availability of public hotspots.”
He said a challenge the commission had to overcome was getting true data.
“The first thing we needed to see was where we had and do not have broadband access,” he said.
“If there is one provider that provides service to one portion of a census block in the county the (Federal Communications Commission) deems that entire census block served. So, with us knowing that we decided what we had to do on our own is have a proper set of data that shows where we in fact have service and where we didn’t have service. We had to have as close of a set of facts as we can get.”
The data that went into the study is what produced the interactive map and helped determine where in the county to add new hotspot locations.
Mercer said the county is looking for grant dollars to continue expanding broadband access.