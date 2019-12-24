’Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, and for customers of one Wetumpka dog groomer and dog daycare facility, it was the season to dress their dogs in ugly Christmas sweaters last week.
“This is our second year hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party,” A Wiggle and A Wag owner Brandi Jarrett said. “The dogs love any kind of party.”
Jarrett asked her clients to dress their dogs in ugly sweaters Thursday. She took photos of each dog, posted those to her business’ Facebook page and asked the page’s followers to cast their votes.
Ace the dog ended up taking the most votes.
Jarrett said the business hosts celebrations throughout the year.
“We have a valentine party,” she said. “They get valentine cards. We do the ugly sweater competition. Also, we have Thanksgiving dinner for people who board over Thanksgiving. We love parties.”
Jarrett said most days she and her staff care for 10 to 15 dogs, but special events draw a larger canine crowd.
“The parties do bring out more dogs,” she said. “We opened in Wetumpka two years ago after we combined locations in Millbrook and Wetumpka. The overwhelming support of our clients that supported us when we combined the two locations has been overwhelming. We did not know if everyone would continue to support us.”
She said she realized early on this is the line of work that suits her.
“I’ve been grooming for 27 years,” she said. “I have a love of animals and worked at a kennel while I was in high school.”
The location provides boarding, daycare and grooming.
“Grooming is very profitable,” she said. “A lot of people spend a lot of money on their pets. They think of them as kids. Some people do not have kids, so these are their kids.”
The facility runs on a schedule similar to a daycare for children, she said.
“Daycare starts at 8 a.m.,” she said. “They come in at 11 a.m. and take a two-hour nap. Just like kids, they have to take a nap. Then they go outside at 1 p.m. to play and come back inside at 4 p.m.”