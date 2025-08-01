It seems like yesterday school finished for summer.
That was late May. Maintenance and facilities staff have spent the summer making many repairs. By the start of August, teachers return to their classrooms to get them ready for the new school year that starts Aug. 7 for Elmore County Schools and Tallassee City Schools. Elmore County teachers will have their institute day Aug. 1 at 17 Springs.
In both systems all students will receive free breakfast and lunch.
“We are able to continue for now the (Community Eligibility Provision),” Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said. “We hope to be able to do it all school year as the federal government has touched that funding.”
Dennis said Title 1 and 21st Century funding was reinstated over the weekend for the next school year.
“It means we should be getting the funds we budgeted for,” Dennis said.
In Title I schools in the Elmore County Schools, students in kindergarten through eighth grade will get school supplies. This is thanks to funding from the federal government. Redland Elementary School and Redland Middle School are not Title 1 schools. Dennis said those students should be getting some school supplies thanks to “Stuff the Bus” school supply drives.
Open house for all Elmore County Schools is from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, while Tallassee is from 3 to 6 p.m. the same day.
Alabama’s FOCUS Act passed by the Alabama Legislature in the spring goes into effect for the 2025-2026 School Year. Dennis said under this law students cannot use wireless communication devices-cell phones in public elementary or secondary schools during instructional day. Students must keep wireless communication devices turned off and stored in lockers, cars or similar locations during school hours.
A student may use, operate, or possess a wireless communication device in a public-school building during the instructional day only in circumstances approved by the school administration.
There are a couple of back-to-school bashes remaining.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Water Oak Grove Baptist Church is hosting a back-to-school bash at Minnie Massey Park in Millbrook.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Crenshaw Park, Elmore County commissioner Desirae Lewis Jackson and Diane Elmore are joined by several local churches and organizations in hosting a back-to-school bash with free food, backpacks, school supplies and haircuts for children.
If a child hasn’t been enrolled in Elmore County or Tallassee City schools, parents are urged to bring the required documentation. Every child must have a certified birth certificate, Social Security card and certificate of immunization. They must also bring two documents for proof residency. One is proof of ownership of a residence citing the address or lease and or letter from the landlord certifying rental of property. The proof of residency comes by supplying a utility bill or payment receipt; property tax record or deed; income tax record such as copy of W2, copy of check from IRS, correspondence from the IRS or check stub from place of employment; bank record such as loan statements or investment certificate from bank; a tax record or receipt; other proof of residence such as Social Security record or any correspondence from a U.S. government agency; or voter registration or auto registration.
All documents submitted as proof of residence must contain the parent or legal guardian’s name and physical address in order for the school to verify that the residence is in the zone.