John Miller will feel a little warmer now.
After it was given to him by Quilts of Valor, Miller can now seek warmth and comfort from a handmade quilt by Quilts of Valor volunteer Karen Daniels of Newnan, Georgia.
“We make quilts to cover service members and veterans who have been touched by war to provide comfort, honor and gratitude for services and sacrifices,” Daniels said while delivering the quilt to Miller at his Redland home.
Miller was nominated for receiving the quilt by his nephew Dennis Oaks who saw a ceremony for Quilts of Valor in Warner Robins, Georgia.
“I didn’t know anything about it until about two or three weeks ago,” Miller said. “I served but I’m no hero or anything like that.”
The Quincy, Pennsylvania native might be a bit humble about his service in the U.S. Army from June 1950 to June 1953.
“I got out of high school in 1950,” Miller said. “Jobs were a little hard to find. A friend of mine said, ‘Let’s go join the service.’ We went to go see a recruiter.”
Miller said he wasn’t set on a branch until the conversation with the recruiter.
“It was four years for the Air Force and three years for the Army,” Miller said. “I said, ‘I think three years will be enough.’”
Daniels explained Miller’s service record in Korean Conflict — in particular in the Chosin Reservoir campaign. She said the battle took place about a month after the People's Republic of China entered the conflict and sent the People's Volunteer Army to infiltrate the northeastern part of North Korea.
“On Nov. 27, 1950, the Chinese force surprised the US Corps in a brutal 17 day battle in freezing weather,” Daniels said. “In December 1950, 30,000 United Nations troops, later nicknamed ‘The Chosin Few’ under the field command of Maj. Gen. Oliver P. Smith were encircled and attacked by about 120,000 Chinese troops who had been ordered to destroy the UN forces.”
Daniels said the UN forces broke out of the encirclement and made a fighting withdrawal to the port of Hungnam while inflicting heavy casualties on the Chinese.
“The retreat of the US Eighth Army from northwest Korea in the aftermath of the battle and the evacuation of the U.S. soldiers from the port in northeast Korea marked the complete withdrawal of UN troops from North Korea,” Daniels said.
Daniels said more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines died in the Chosin Reservoir campaign.
“Thousands more were wounded in the battle or incapacitated by cold weather,” Daniels said.
The moment wasn’t lost on Miller, who joked about his selection of branch of service.
“Maybe I should have gone in the Air Force,” Miller said. “I would have been a lot better off.”
After Korea, Miller was stationed at Camp Rucker in south Alabama until his discharge in June 1953.
Quilts of Valor currently has about 10,000 volunteers from across the country who make quilts for veterans and service members, but the organization started small in 2003.
“Katherine Roberts founded Quilts of Valor when her son was deployed to Iraq,” Daniels said.
Roberts awarded the first quilt at Walter Reed Hospital just to say “someone cares about you,” Daniels said. It took about three years for a small group to make the first 100 quilts.
By 2014 the 100,000th quilt was given to a service member at Walter Reed. Miller’s quilt was No. 340,406 and they bring a three-part message.
“We honor you for your service and your sacrifices,” Daniels told Miller. “We honor you for protecting us from the effects of war. We can never know all that you sacrificed to serve our country,”
Daniels said the second was to thank Miller for his service and what he endured.
“We thank you that we are free to meet here today,” Daniels said. “We can choose our place of worship on Sunday and our children can go to the schools of their choice.”
Third, Daniels said the quilt offers both comfort and warmth and is meant to be used.
“Throughout history when young men left to fight in a war, many of them took a quilt that was homemade by a family member,” Daniels said. “It may be all they had warmth and for memories of loved ones back home.
“These quilts still have the ability to offer a source of both comfort and warmth. We want you to use this quilt. We don’t want you to hang it on a wall.”