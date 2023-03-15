Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...West and southern sections of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&