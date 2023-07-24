Tristen Quinn still faces a resisting arrest charge from a March 2022 traffic stop in Wetumpka.
Quinn’s trial was scheduled for July 12 but has been continued because the law enforcement officer called as a witness was involved in a funeral. Quinn’s attorney Jim Bodin also has a motion filed to dismiss the charge.
Quinn was pulled over by the Wetumpka Police Department for what was purported in the arrest narrative as not having any tag lights.
The traffic stop soon saw six law enforcement officers from Wetumpka and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department. Ultimately a video from a nearby convenience store showed Quinn was tased and an officer stepping on him.
According to court documents, the City of Wetumpka dismissed all the charges and an Elmore County grand jury no-billed the charges as well.
Bodin said in his motion to dismiss the original offense of no tag light was never cited and subsequent charges “arose out of this uncharged and unconstitutional stop.”
Bodin, representatives from the 19th Circuit District Attorney’s Office went to the chambers of Elmore County district court Judge Glenn Goggans to discuss a matter surrounding the case and possible dismissal. Everyone returned to the courtroom and Goggans said the matter would go to trial.
“All of the other charges have been dropped,” Bodin said after a Wednesday court hearing. “This one wasn’t dropped.”