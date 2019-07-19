The rain finally held off for Eclectic Trade Days to go on Saturday.
The last two trade events were canceled due to rain and although it sprinkled a little Saturday morning, the event was able to happen.
“We were going to come to the one in May but it’s been rained out the last two (events) so this is actually the first one that we’ve been to,” vendor Michelle Wynn said.
About a dozen vendors were at the event, according to Eclectic Town Council councilmember Carmen Winslett.
“When you have to cancel things sometimes people have a tendency to forget that there’s an event that’s going on,” Winslett said.
Wynn and Tammy Bartlett own Recycled Relics, which sells jewelry from estate sales.
“We used to have a store and used to sell different things so we’re trying to get back into that,” Wynn said. “We really enjoyed it a lot.”
Vendors also sold pottery, T-shirts and even the Eclectic Senior Center had a tent. Mt. Hebron Church of Christ had a table with pamphlets and literature.
“We are grateful to be out here and I’m grateful that it wasn’t rained out because it gives us an opportunity to meet the people,” vendor John Hann said.
Winslett said there was a good turnout of shoppers.
“A lot of the town has come out to support this so I’m glad to see that,” Winslett said.
Eclectic resident Chris Smith attended the event with her daughters to support the community.
“It’s important if we’re going to have these functions for people to come by and at least say hello, maybe put some things out or help support the groups that are here,” Smith said.
The next trade day will be Aug. 10 at 145 Main St. in Eclectic.