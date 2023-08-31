Non-certified staff at Elmore County Schools will soon see a significant increase in pay.
The lowest paid employees of the Elmore County Board of Education will now make at least $15 per hour after the board approved the measure last week.
“For the most part every non-certified person on the sheet got a minimum of a 4% raise,” superintendent Richard Dennis said. “Some were higher than that due to the fact that we (have the) $15 per hour rule.”
The increase also included a 2% increase in pay for certified personnel — a measure approved by the Alabama legislature.
“On this salary schedule we were trying to attack from the bottom and increase there,” Dennis said. “We expanded it to the same step format that the teacher salaries schedule has so they have a higher top end to achieve.”
Board member Wendell Saxton asked if organizations such as AEA had seen the proposed increases. Dennis said they had.
Board member Leisa Finley said she wanted to see a better breakdown for increases similar to the education requirements for certified personnel such as the difference between bachelors and masters degrees.
“It is no secret I have had a problem with the salary schedule for at least five years,” Finley said. “The school of hard knocks is a lot of times a lot better than somebody that got a four year degree. However if we are going to pay teachers in the classroom based on their education we should also look at the other areas.”
Finley said her biggest issue is non-certified personnel not getting recognized in areas such as technology.
“I don’t agree with how the salary schedule is laid out. I feel like this is off balance,” Finley said. “You have central office employees making more than some in technology with certain skill sets that are hard to find.”
The pay increases passed with Finley as the lone no vote from the seven-person board.
The board had been discussing an increase in pay for chief schools financial officerJason Mann. It is a position hired directly by the board.
Board member David Jones has led the board’s research. He found Pike Road was paying its CSFO $145,000 per year and Autauga County $135,000, both well above the $118,000 Mann was paid.
Mann’s contract expires in June 2023 but the board wanted to modify it to increase the pay to $138,500 and include a day of vacation for each month.
Finley said she wanted the board to wait on the increase until financial audits come out.
“His research is correct,” Finley said. “I do have some sincere concerns about the audit. I would prefer we wait until then.”
Board member Brian Ward said he doesn’t know of any marks against Mann. Saxon said he was for an increase in pay but not $138,500.
The board approved modifying Mann’s current contract to pay him $138,500 but Finley voted no and Saxon abstained from the vote.
Dennis also informed the board prices for buses are continuing to increase.
“We have an order in to purchase buses,” Dennis said. “We had to get on the list. They probably aren’t going to be ready until 2025. The price is over $150,000 for one bus. They did have an air conditioned price but it is higher than that.”
Dennis said the same buses were $86,000 just four years ago.
“We are going to be in a real deficit,” Dennis said. “You are going to have to wait about 18 months for them.”
The board also approved the hire of eight new employees, the transfer of three, the retirement of one and the resignation of four employees.