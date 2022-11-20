The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is reporting a Saturday night single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Ramer woman.
The accident occurred about 10:03 p.m. Saturday on Montgomery County Road 28 approximately 13 miles north of Troy.
“Jennifer N. Menefee, 34, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Murano she was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree,” ALEA said in a release. “Menefee was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.