The Millbrook Police Department is warning the community to beware of scammers who are targeting senior citizens.
According to reports from the Millbrook Police Department, over the past two weeks there have been two separate incidents where senior citizens have been contacted and advised that a relative has been incarcerated and that they will need to send a large amount of money to bail them out of jail.
With one of the cases, the victim actually spoke to an individual that she believed to be her granddaughter. The victim was advised to go to the bank and withdraw a large amount of money. The scammer, posing as a bail bondsman, met the victim at their residence to take possession of the money. Shortly after the offender took cash, the victim was contacted a second time and instructed to send a second payment via mail or wire service.
A second similar incident occurred Thursday, but the potential victim, who is 97 years old, was able to determine that it was a scam and reported the incident to law enforcement.
“Anyone contacted by law enforcement requesting payments to make bond for a relative or any other attempt to extort cash for any reason is encouraged to cease conversation with the party and contact your local law enforcement agency immediately,” reads a statement from Millbrook police.
The following statement is from Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson:
“This is extremely upsetting to me. It angers me greatly that people would take advantage of our seniors in such a manner. Law enforcement agencies do not request citizens to make cash bonds from their residences. We are advising our citizens to be cautions of anyone requesting them to make large withdrawals of cash to make a loved one’s bond. We don’t operate in this manner, nor do we make contact with relatives requesting that they make someone’s bond. All bond payments will be made at your municipal court department, police department or county jail, if appropriate. A licensed bail bondsman will not ask you to make large cash withdrawals and they normally conduct business at the local law enforcement agency, court department or county jail, if not their place of business. We want our citizens, particularly our senior citizens, to be aware of this and encourage them to contact law enforcement if they encounter anything similar to these incidents.”