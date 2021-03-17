Residents in Wetumpka's Redland community have taken the initiative to keep the streets in their community clean, often spending their weekends, and some weekdays, picking up trash.
On Saturday, March 13, about 30 volunteers, including Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs, showed up in the parking lot of the ball field beside Mulder Memorial United Methodist on Firetower Road to get assigned an area to clean. It's was an effort spearheaded by Tim and Michelle Thornell through a Facebook group, Redland Road and Surrounding Area Clean Up.
Upon arrival, each person received trash bags, a trash grabber, gloves and a yellow safety vest. The supplies, as well as 'litter crew ahead' signs, were provided by the Elmore County Commission.
Volunteers picked up trash along Firetower Road, Rifle Range Road, Marshell Road and Scholars Drive. Of the 39.1 miles of roadway in the Redland community, volunteers cleaned 17.7 miles on Saturday.
"This is our community and this is God's land," Tim Thornell said. "It's our responsibility to keep it clean. We're proud of the community support we've gotten so far, but with more boots on the ground we could cover so much more ground."
"Even if it's just picking up in front of your house and across the street -- that would be a huge help all by itself," Michelle Thornell added.
The volunteers left their trash-filled bags on the shoulder of the roads and Tim Thornell later went by to pick them up. Several filled bags were intentionally left at the intersection of Firetower Road and Redland Road. Thornell said he hopes the visual will make passersby think twice about littering.
The Thornells purchased property in the area about four years and later built a home there. They always made it a point to pick up trash in front of and around their property, but it wasn't until about two months ago that they started to do more.
"I started to notice just how much litter there was and one day about eight weeks ago I went out and picked up trash for six hours," Tim Thornell said.
Alone, he filled 13 55-gallon trash bags with litter. Ever since that day, Thornell and his wife have spent most weekends picking up litter in their community. In the first four weeks, 282 trash bags were filled. Along the way, nine other residents have consistently joined him and his wife.
"We've probably doubled that amount in the last four weeks because we have more people helping now," he said. "We've probably collected well over 20,000 pounds of trash. There's a family that's out here daily after school picking up litter. The kids enjoy it and they turn it into a competition."
There have also been some interesting finds along the way. So far, two loaded pistols were found and turned over to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office. Syringes and dirty diapers are a common occurrence, as are disposable masks and gloves.
"I've also had people drive up and throw trash right out in front of me, and I just pick it up and thank them for mot throwing it out in an area that I'd already cleaned," he said.
The Thornells have inspired clean-up efforts in other Wetumpka neighborhoods, Prattville, Tuscaloosa, Titus, Eclectic, Friendship and Millbrook. Those interested in joining the clean-up effort can join the Facebook group, Redland Road and Surrounding Area Clean Up.