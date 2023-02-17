A potential disaster was averted Thursday morning after Redland Middle School staff seized a handgun brought to school.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said a seventh grader brought the handgun to school.
“It is my understanding the principal received some information and I believe he did the proper thing,” Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said. “He sought out and located the weapon.”
The weapon found on the 13-year-old was a .44 Magnum handgun.
“There were six rounds and not actually in the weapon,” Franklin said. “They were set apart from the weapon in a bookbag.”
Franklin said law enforcement began to respond to make sure students and staff were safe but the actions taken before law enforcement arrived prevented a heavy response.
“It was not anything similar to an active shooter situation,” Franklin said. “What was good in this situation was the principal was able to put potential fire out by seizing the weapon. Everything was done by the time our deputies arrived.”
Franklin said the student made an appearance in juvenile court Thursday.
“He had a short hearing [Thursday] to just to let the judge know what was going on,” Franklin said. “Our deputies transported him to the juvenile detention center.”
Franklin said the seventh grader will remain at the juvenile detention center until the judge calls him back. Franklin also said the court proceedings would not be public.
“It won’t be handled in any way like a normal adult case even though it is a felony charge,” Franklin said.
The Elmore County Board of Education expelled the student in an emergency meeting Friday morning.
“The Board approved the superintendent’s recommendation for expulsion for a student who was determined to have brought a weapon on a school campus,” Elmore Board of Education said in a release. “The expulsion is for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year and for the 2023-2024 school year.”