Redland Elementary School special education teacher Meredith Mitchell was recently announced by the Alabama Department of Education as one of 16 finalists for Teacher of the Year.
“It was humbling to be nominated by my peers at my school for consideration and then to be chosen as one of 16 finalists is exciting,” she said.
Mitchell was awarded Elmore County’s Elementary Teacher of the Year in November. She credits two experiences that helped guide her to choose elementary education as a profession.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher at a young age,” she said. “I played school at home with my two sisters. We were fortunate to go to Wetumpka Elementary School where we had some great teachers and my mom taught for a few years.”
When Mitchell was a junior in high school, she had the opportunity to earn lab hours in Auburn University of Montgomery’s Early Learning Center.
“That was when I really decided this is what I wanted to do,” she said. “I really enjoyed it and wanted to pursue it as a degree.”
From there, she earned an elementary education degree from AUM and began her career in Jefferson County.
“I started out in kindergarten because I like to see the students grow and develop at that age,” she said.
Mitchell said she had the opportunity to teach special needs children those first few years of being a kindergarten teacher.
“I had the chance to work with a child with cerebral palsy who was in a wheelchair,” she said. “Another year, I worked with a student who was hearing impaired. I started taking sign language classes in order to make sure I could reach my students.”
She decided she would go back to school and earn a master’s degree in special education from Auburn University and started teaching at Redland Elementary the year it opened.
“I wanted those children to have the same opportunities as the other students to learn,” she said.
Mitchell said she knows what special needs students go through due to the fact she said it took her until the end of second grade to know how to read.
“I know how that feels when you don’t get something right away like your classmates do,” she said. “I feel like I connect with my students. I do not stop until I figure out the best way to reach them and help them understand it in a different way. That’s just what really excites me.”
She said she has some students with disabilities and learning or behavioral problems.
“We are seeing a lot of behavior problems now,” she said. “I’m kind of a problem solver. Sometimes I am friend to those kids who really need someone on their side who can relate to what they are going through.”
One way Mitchell gets her students to calm down is through a special sensory hall she created at the school.
“I ordered decals and things to stick on the floor so kids can hop from station to station,” she said. “There are arrows and things on the walls they can touch that are sensory that helps calm them down and takes their mind off of whatever is troubling them or got them frustrated.”
Mitchell said the state will pick four finalists and eventually announce a winner and an alternate.
Regardless if she wins or not, Mitchell said it is an honor just to be recognized.
“It is humbling to be recognized for the work,” she said. “Special education teachers are kind of behind-the-scenes teachers and we wear many different hats.”