It's not too late to register a child for kindergarten, according to Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis.
Parents have the choice to enroll their child in virtual school or students can attend in person.
The school system is hosting open houses at Eclectic, Coosada, Redland, Holtville and Wetumpka elementary schools until Friday. The open houses, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a tour of the school by the principal.
Parents who would like to attend should contact the school they're zoned for to set up an appointment.
Eclectic Elementary 334-541-2291
Coosada Elementary 334-285-0273
Redland Elementary 334-567- 1248
Holtville Elementary 334-569-2925
Wetumpka Elementary 334-567-4323