State Rep. Mike Holmes recently stopped by the Elmore County Schools Board of Education to deliver a check for more than $27,000.
Holmes presented a check for $27,095 to Superintendent Richard Dennis and STEM Director Tracy Wright to use toward the district's STEM rooms/labs and programs.
We appreciate his support on this initiative," Dennis said. "He is reliable when it comes to responding to the needs of the students in Elmore County."
The money comes from appropriated funds each state representative receives to distribute within their district. Elmore County has been fortunate to have representatives who consistently give to the school district.
Holmes also allocated just over $27,000 to the district last school year, along with Rep. Will Dismukes who allocated $30,000 last year.