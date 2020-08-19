The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to beware of phone scams where the offenders are claiming to be from the Social Security Administration Office.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, several residents throughout the state, including Elmore County, have recently been victims of this scam.
Scammers are contacting victims via telephone and attempting to gain personal identifying information as well as cash through money orders and gift cards by fraudulent means.
If contacted by telephone from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration Office, residents should hang up and not engage in conversation. The Social Security Administration does not conduct business in this manner.
Residents should be very cautious when receiving an unsolicited call from the government and if they don’t recognize the problem or issue being discussed. Do not provide personally identifiable information over the phone.
Those who owe money to Social Security, the agency will mail a letter with payment options and appeal rights.
The Social Security Administration will never:
-Call to threaten you with arrest or legal action if you do not immediately pay a debt, fine or fee.
-Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended, or offer to increase your benefits or resolve identity theft problems in exchange for payment.
-Require payment via retail gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, or Internet currency like Bitcoin, or by mailing cash.
-Demand secrecy in handling a Social Security-related problem, or tell you to make up a story to tell your friends, family, or store/bank employees.
-Text you unsolicited to tell you about a problem with your Social Security number or benefits.
-Email you attached documents containing your personally identifiable information.