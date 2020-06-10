Many restaurant owners welcomed in-house customers after the state’s order that further reopened the economy mid-May.
While restaurants are serving hungry diners, the scene inside is hardly what it was before COVID-19 closed down dining rooms in March.
Heather Norton, owner of Coaches Corner Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Wetumpka, said response to dining in is going well.
“We are seeing a lot of our regular customers’ faces,” she said. “Some (regular customers) are still a little hesitant, but they have kept in touch and said they would be back soon.”
Currently, state regulations allow restaurants to open dining rooms to 50% capacity.
Coaches Corner transitioned to curbside pickup when dining rooms were closed down by the state mid-March and continues to offer the service today for those customers who prefer to not eat in a public space.
“It’s kind of 50-50,” she said. “For those who do feel comfortable, we are accommodating them the best we can in our dining room. For those who are still a little hesitant, we offer curbside.”
She also said the restaurant is managing its waiting list in a new way.
“When we do get a waiting list, we take their telephone numbers and call them once tables are available so they do not have to wait in the restaurant,” Norton said. “They can wait in their car or run errands and come back.”
The popular downtown eatery is known for its all-you-can-eat specials. Norton said that was the only choice taken off the menu while its dining room was closed.
“We did not change the menu,” she said. “A lot of people would come to us for the all-you-can-eat specials. We could not do those with curbside. Now that our dining room is open it is the regular menu like we always had.”
Must Stop Cafe owner Murray Simpson is confident the restaurant business will continue to grow.
“Our business is doing better than I deserve, I can tell you that,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not like it was before. Every day I can see the dining room gets busier and busier.”
Like other restaurant owners, he changed his business’ process to adapt to current social-distancing rules.
“We used to have (the restaurant) set up so people pay on the way out,” he said. “Our cash registers are outside so now you pay on the way in. It’s a change but not a bad change.”
Regardless of the changes, Simpson thinks everyone has the ability to be open to change.
“We are all adapting this unknown that is going on now,” he said. “Once everyone adapts to each business’ new procedures, it will be the new normal.
“We have to be patient. Things will get back to normal. If not, we will make changes that need to be made and adapt.”
Murray thanked the community for supporting his restaurant’s efforts to provide hot meals for Elmore Community Hospital staff while its cafeteria was closed.
“I got a lot of support throughout the community,” he said. “People I didn’t even know were writing checks and sending money to my house. That’s Wetumpka. That’s our community.”