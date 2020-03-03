Elmore County voters gave overwhelming support to incumbent Elmore County revenue commissioner Thomas "Lee" Macon IV and voted too closely to call in an Elmore County Commission race, which will now have a runoff.
It was a big night for Macon who was an easy winner over Republican challenger E. Lee Hill.
Macon finished with a whopping 68% percent of the vote. Macon received 8,820 votes to 4,149 votes for Hill.
"I'm excited that people voted and said, 'You're doing a good job,'” Macon said. “We have so much in the works in Elmore County. I feel like with the win tonight I have time to really focus and work on making things better like our online auctions and working with the tag office."
Macon will run unopposed in the November election as no Democratic candidates ran for the office.
It was the county commission where big news was made.
Incumbent Elmore County commissioner Kenny Holt (District 1) will runoff against Republican challenger Henry Hines. Holt had 1,525 votes to Hines' 1,261 votes.
Incumbent Elmore County commissioner Mack Daugherty (District 2) retains his seat against challenger Brad Davis. Daugherty received 2,042 votes to Davis' 1,844 votes.
Elmore County District 5 commissioner Earl Reeves did not run for re-election. With 588 votes, Democratic challenger Walter C. Lacey won the primary against Michael E. Waters at 187 votes.
"I was pleasantly surprised and glad to see the numbers come in," Lacey said. "I want to be dedicated and show Elmore County as much love as they have shown me in this process in supporting me. I want to bring fresh ideas to Elmore County and do a few things for the community I grew up in and the community I love so much."
Lacey will run against Republican candidate Desirae Lewis in the November primary. Lewis was not listed on the Republican ballot as there were no other candidates challenging for the office.
Elmore County Board of Education incumbent Kitty Graham of District 6 won 41% of the vote and will runoff against Brian J. Ward. The unofficial vote total Tuesday night around 10 p.m. was 966 for Graham to 977 for Ward.
As for state politics, Elmore County voters overwhelmingly voted no on State Amendment No. 1. Nearly 71% of county voters (13,561 votes) were against the amendment and only 5,721 voted yes.
“Amendment 1 was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools,” Gov. Ivey’s press secretary Gina Maiola said in a release. “Gov. Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership — and change — started with the board itself. (Tuesday night), however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our state school board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made.
“While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment 1 is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama.”
Second District U.S. House seat Democrat hopeful Phyllis Harvey-Hall gathered 2,383 votes against Nathan Mathis who received 1,586 votes.
Republican Second District U.S. House seat candidates who received the most support from Elmore County voters were Jeff Coleman and Jessica Taylor. Coleman received 4,382 votes and Taylor received 3,652 votes.
Elmore County residents cast the most votes for Tommy Tubberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Republican U.S. Senate race. Tubberville had 5,166 votes to Sessions' 4,851 votes.