The Montgomery Police Department and family continue their decades-long search for George Erick James.
CrimeStoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to James’ whereabouts.
“James was last seen at the age of 22 on November 23, 1998, leaving his mother’s residence in Millbrook and was witnessed in Montgomery thereafter,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “James was familiar in the areas of Mobile and Florida doing construction type work.”
James is described as a white male, 6’1” in height and weighing 170 lbs. James has tattoos of a lighthouse on his chest, a skull on the right side of his neck and the words “Brick and Robin” on his right arm. James may go by “George Erick Conquest” or "Ceasar.”
If anyone has any information regarding the location of James, is asked to immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Those giving tips are asked to make sure they receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.