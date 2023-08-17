New panels highlighting the Wetumpka Impact Crater are only the start of things to come in downtown Wetumpka.
City leaders hope a new crater and visitor center in downtown Wetumpka are not far behind the murals.
“The murals are the first step,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “The next step is when The Kelly relocated from Company Street [around the corner], we were able to acquire the building. We have been working in there getting it ready, getting it prepared.”
The new art wall in The Alley contains 14 murals, explaining how the Wetumpka Impact Crater was formed.
“We didn’t want this to be stuffy,” Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission chairman Kevin Reuter said. “We didn’t want this to be some scientific thing people would have a hard time understanding, but something that was visually appealing and told the story. A lot of people have no idea this is one of the best preserved marine craters on the planet. We have it on our doorstep and it is frequently overlooked.”
The artwork for the murals was created by local artist Hope Brannon and funded by Gateway Development Corporation, Alabama State Council on the Arts, First Community Bank, River Bank and Trust and the City of Wetumpka.
Reuter said some 50 iterations of the murals were developed with Brannon, Auburn University Geology professor Dr. David King and more. Students from Redland Elementary School were even involved.
The murals in The Alley will help bring to life in words and art something that is scattered about for miles around Wetumpka.
“We hope the murals will show chronologically how the hills and unusual terrain happened,” mural project chair Marilee Tankersley said. “Local students study meteors in science; here they can put their hands on the rocks and we know the [murals] can be helpful.”
Tankersley said a grant has been received from the Alabama Council on Arts to create a marble model of the crater for the new center. Willis said an opening date for the Company Street center is not yet set but many of the logistics are done.
“This is going to be the crater/visitor center,” Willis said. “I don’t know the exact name of it yet, but that is what it is going to be. This benefits both the crater and visitor center because of staffing. The visitor center can help staff the crater welcome center when no one from the crater is available.”
Willis said current work involves painting and creating office space. At the same time, the city is looking to hire a tourism director to help keep tourists coming to Wetumpka.
“We rode HGTV long and hard,” Willis said. “We are still riding it. They are coming back to look at what we have done. Hopefully this will be part of a story they might want to tell.”