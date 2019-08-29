The Elmore County Commission will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the county’s Bicentennial Park at noon Sept. 5 at the corner of Hill Street and Ready Street in Wetumpka.
The county commission received a grant from the Alabama 200 Bicentennial Commission in April 2018 to assist in improvements to the county-owned parcel. The green space, located in the downtown Wetumpka business district, allows for unique views of the Coosa River, Bibb Graves Bridge and downtown area.
To compliment the county’s work, a local Eagle Scout candidate has also performed a project that provides seating and landscaping that tie to the overall downtown revitalization efforts
Anyone desiring more information about the event may contact Heather Moe by phone at 334-514-5841 or by email at hmechd@elmoreco.org.