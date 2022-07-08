A contractor for Elmore County’s is preparing to mobilize to Rifle Range Road on Monday, July 11, to remove the existing bridge and begin construction on a new box culvert. The road will close Monday at the site of the existing bridge. The estimated time for the construction project is currently five to six months, if the weather permits.
The project will have a signed detour utilizing Ware Road, Redland Road and Rock Springs Road to bypass the work area. Contact the Elmore County Public Works Department at 334-567-1162 if you need additional information.