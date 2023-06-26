Next month the Wetumpka River and Blues Music and Art Festival returns.
The idea blossomed in 2012 as city leaders were looking for something to offer residents to highlight life in a small river town. At the time Wetumpka City Clerk Tiffany Robinson was the events specialist and on the committee of city and community leaders organizing it.
“We wanted to offer quality entertainment and music for our citizens,” Robinson said. “We want to continue to build on the quality of life we have to offer.”
The annual festival has highlighted both music and art since Day 1. The committee has tried to keep it going after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is a big part of the event, but Robinson said it takes the involvement and sponsorships from the community to pull off the event.
Even with a couple pauses the event has grown from one band with no stage to what it is today with music stretching from 4 to 11 p.m. July 15 at the city admin building. Five groups will perform headlined by Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band from Louisiana.
In addition to the city’s event the Downtown Artists are holding a show on Company Street to help move guests back-and forth from Gold Star Park and downtown. The Elmore County Art Guild is also holding an opening reception for its summer art show from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wetumpka Depot.
“We put a big stage in the parking lot,” Robinson said. “It is kind of contained to this area.
The vendors will be here too. The food will be up top. The other vendors including some of the artists will be towards the bottom.”
Performing at this year’s festival are:
4 p.m. The Fabulous Fliptones
5 p.m. The Greensprings
6 p.m. Kat Riggins
7:15 p.m. The Jukebox Brass Band
9:15 p.m. Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band