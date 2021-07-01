Motorists traveling through the Redland community can expect delays for the next several months as road construction projects are now in progress in the area.
The construction of a roundabout was set to begin on July 21 at the Redland Road and Firetower Road/Dozier Road intersection, but work crews were delayed due to utility contractors still working at the site.
Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer said the roundabout project costs $1.2 million and is being paid for with funds received from the Highway Safety Improvement Program in 2015.
Beyer said placing a roundabout at the intersection is the safest, most functional and cost-effective solution to keep traffic steadily moving during peak hours.
"Roundabout have proven to be safer than stop signs or signal-controlled intersections," Beyer said.
Beyer said wrecks where vehicles are t-boned or rear-ended are less likely with roundabouts. And when wrecks do happen, the injuries sustained are not as severe because, by design, roundabouts force drivers to reduce their speed.
according to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), roundabouts reduced injury crashes by 75 percent at intersections where stop signs or signals were previously used for traffic control. Studies by the IIHS and Federal Highway Administration have shown that roundabouts typically achieve:
-A 37 percent reduction in overall collisions
-A 75 percent reduction in injury collisions
-A 90 percent reduction in fatality collisions
-A 40 percent reduction in pedestrian collisions
"Once installed roundabouts are pretty much maintenance-free," Beyer said. "You don't have to pay a power bill or worry about power outages. Overall, it lowers the amount of tax dollars being spent."
During roundabout construction, roads will remain open, but motorist should expect changes in traffic patterns as work crews try to minimize interruptions in traffic flow. This project is expected to take about six months to complete.
Another project in the Redland area includes widening and replacing the bridge between U.S. 231 and Rifle Range Road, as well as intersection improvements at the Redland/Rifle Range Road intersection.
The project is expected to cost a total of $4.4 million and is being paid for using federal funds distributed by the Montgomery Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Beyer said the bridge is being replaced after one end of it was washed out during a storm about four years ago. Repair work was done to get the bridge reopened, but the Commission had always planned to replace it. The new bridge will consist of four lanes.
Work at the Redland/Rifle Range Road intersection includes adding lanes, adding width to the lanes and installing traffic signals. Beyer said the goal is to keep traffic flowing smoothly during the morning and afternoon rush hours.
According to Beyer, about 10,000 vehicles a day travel through that corridor. Work crews mobilized on site on June 28 and the project is expected to occur in phases. Total construction time will be about 18 months. During construction, all roads will remain open, but there will be changes in traffic patterns.
Anyone with questions related to these projects can contact the Elmore County Highway Department at 334-567-1162 or by email at roads@elmoreco.org.