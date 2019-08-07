Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said repair work is coming for some of the town’s roadways.
East Collins Avenue and roads that connect to county and state roads need the most attention, according to Davenport.
“We just ordered a bunch of signs because (East Collins Street) is one of the traffic areas for your larger trucks going north for (Alabama Highway) 63,” Davenport said. “We have been talking with Elmore County (Commissioners) and trying to figure out what we’re going to do with it.”
Davenport said East Collins Street should be widened or have a turn lane so it’s easier for travelers to bypass the downtown area.
“We’ve got several smaller roads that are around the downtown area which typically need your pothole repairs,” Davenport said. “Those are the areas we’re looking at, nothing big and major.”
All of the roads will be funded by Rebuild Alabama and the town is partnering with Elmore County on the projects.
“Our projections are that Rebuild Alabama would generate somewhere around $25,000 extra a year and we currently generate somewhere in the $20,000 to $25,000 range so my projected budget would be somewhere in the $50,000 to $60,000 range in the next three to five years,” Davenport said.
Davenport said he has no preference which roads are fixed first.
“We have met with (Elmore County) and gave them a list of all the roads that we feel like need attention, especially those roads that intersect or connect to county or state roads, and we’re happy to let them pick and choose which ones they want to help us with,” Davenport said. “My ultimate goal would be in the next five years to see at least most of them all done.”
Davenport said the town’s last major road projects were West and North College streets. Most of the roads in Eclectic need resurfacing, he said.
“Most of the roads have been patched for 10 or 15 years and have gotten to a point where they actually need to come in and be resurfaced,” Davenport said.