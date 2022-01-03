Painted rocks are starting to pop-up around Eclectic, including some Christmas themed ones. The source of most of these local painted rocks -- also known as “kindness stones” across the nation -- is Wendy Turley, her mother and her two daughters-in-law.
“I thought it would be a fun idea for Christmas,” said Turley. “Just spending time with family and painting was wonderful.”
Turley, an Elmore County native, was inspired by a trip with her cousin to North Carolina. She came across a seashell painted like a sunset. Her cousin told her to take it and Turley was confused, she didn’t want to take someone else’s property. Her cousin then explained the rock and shell painting trend.
The trend took off in 2018 and began as a way to spread kindness across the world.
Turley’s 20 painted rocks were spread across Eclectic – some were left at the police station, a hair salon, a Mexican restaurant, a playground, and some were even left at Eclectic Elementary School, where Turley’s husband Timothy is the principal.
Town Clerk Deborah Rowe found two of Turley’s rocks on December 20.
“It just brightens your day to come to work and see that,” said Rowe about finding the rocks. “We were grateful to get something nice.”
Rowe jokingly added that they don’t get many nice things at town hall and that people aren’t always nice to the workers there.
Rowe found another painted rock at Town Hall, but it wasn’t one of Turley’s. Rowe believes the rogue pink rock might have been circulating the area for over a year.
Turley says almost all her group’s Christmas rocks have been found, but there might still be one lurking around at a restaurant. If you didn’t get a chance to find a rock, don’t fret. Turley and her group are planning are doing it again in the future.
“We’re doing it again, so if you see a rock, pick it up,” said Turley. “I wish more people knew about this and knew you can take them.”
If you do find the last remaining painted rock, Turley encourages you to take it, snap a photo and then hide it in a different place, preferably in a place that you can see without too much effort, but not so obvious it wouldn’t be fun.
She said the painting part was fun -- even though some of the undried paint got messed up in the car ride -- but the real fun was the hiding of the rocks.
“It is so exciting,” said Turley. “You kind of just want to hide behind a building and watch people find them. It’s like you are a kid playing hide and seek but you want to be found.”