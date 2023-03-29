The Wetumpka Rotary Club is hosting a pancake breakfast to help fund the Deputy James Bart Hart Rotarian Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The fund was established following the death of Bart in the line of duty in November 2014.
“We donate the proceeds to the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) for the scholarship fund,” Rotarian Eric Hyde said. “It helps first responder kids go to school through the foundation with scholarships.”
According to the CACF the scholarship is a need-based $1,500 award given to a graduating senior from Elmore County High School. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and be the child of a first responder such as a police officer, paramedic or firefighter.
The breakfast is from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Must Stop Cafe. Tickets are $6 each and can be purchased at the door or through Hyde’s office by calling 334-567-6723.
Hyde said the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, syrup and butter and can be ordered to go.
“We are accepting donations at the door,” Hyde said. “In the past people have added that way. That has really helped that pancake breakfast and added more funds for that foundation.”
Three Wetumpka students, Hoyt Hardin, Austin Augustine and Dylan Bieber, also lost their lives in the 2014 accident that killed Bart.