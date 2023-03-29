Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Alabama River At Montgomery affecting Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery and Autauga Counties. .Flooding continues on the Alabama River and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Alabama River At Montgomery. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Extensive flooding of low lands in the area occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 35.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon and continue falling to 23.4 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&