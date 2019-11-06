The Santuck Volunteer Fire Department recently held its firefighter appreciation supper. The firefighters were thanked for answering a high number of calls this year due to the extreme drought.
Several special guests were honored and thanked for their support for the volunteer fire department.
Another special guest was Zachary Rutherford (and his father) who is a 3-year-old who was lost and spent the night in the woods near his home while following his dog. Fire chief Tommy Sanford thanked the firefighters and many other departments and agencies that assisted in this incident having a successful outcome.
Each year the firefighters vote on the Firefighter of the Year award and this year John Wayne Taylor was chosen. His service was recognized not only for the service to the Santuck community but also for using his personal equipment to assist other communities such as Wetumpka, Elmore, Buyck and Beauregard during storms and tornadoes this year.
The SVFD thanked all first responders in the county who answer calls. It says the efforts by all of these people reduce insurance costs for homeowners, save properties and lives — all for no pay.