Don Sawyer’s artwork is scattered throughout downtown Wetumpka.
If someone walks in a business on Company Street, chances are fish created by Sawyer can be found. Sawyer can frequently be found moving his painting studio to the sidewalk accompanied by music for all to see and here.
Sawyer is expanding on his giving to downtown by creating Saturdays with Sawyer.
The first of many was last Saturday morning where eight artists lined the east side of Company Street joining Sawyer in one of his sidewalk studio sessions.
“I thought it would be fun to have more than just me out here,” Sawyer said. “These are all my friends and I asked them to come out with me.”
Sawyer works mainly with acrylics, but Saturday, Sawyer’s friends were working with oil, pencil and pastels too.
Sawyer hopes the weekly painting studio “Saturdays with Sawyer” will grow.
“Maybe we can have this side lined all the way down,” Sawyer said. “Then we can get the other side filled too.”